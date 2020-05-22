Tom Cruise’s Net Value Is Worth 4,330 Crores & Is It Even A ‘Risky Business’ Anymore?

Tom Cruise is one of the most talented and successful actors in the Hollywood industry. He’s 57 and doesn’t look a day above 21. Mission Impossible actor has a massive fan following on social media owing to his good looks, good looks and good looks.

Cruise is one of the richest actors in the world. Yes, you read that right. His net worth will leave you flabbergasted; according to Wealthy Gorilla, it is $570 million dollars which is 4, 330 crores according to Indian currency. Also, you can now close your mouth or else you’ll end up gulping a fly in your oesophagus maybe.

Top Gun actor also happens to be the second richest actor in the world after our very own ‘King Of Romance’, Shah Rukh Khan with $600 million dollars. And as Cruise once said-

“I disagree with people who think you learn more from getting beat up than you do from winning.”

So that’s that. Apart from acting, Cruise is also a producer and has a production house of his own in partnership with the casting agent, Paula Wagner called ‘Cruise/Wagner Production’.

On the work front, Cruise will be next seen in Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7 & 8. Top Gun was supposed to release in June but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers had to postpone the date and is now scheduled to release in November this year.

