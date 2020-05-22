After months of living locked down without any clue of when the work will resume, seems like Hollywood has a new ray of hope. Avatar 2, the most anticipated Hollywood film that has the eyes on it from across, is about to resume its production. The news is confirmed by producer Jon Landau and he has also shared a glimpse of the sets. Scroll to see.

Producer Jon Landau is a longtime collaborator of Avatar director James Cameron. Jon shared a picture of a set from the film and announced that it is ready and the team will anytime soon resume shooting in New Zealand. For the unreversed, New Zealand has been marked safe from the Novel Coronavirus. So the Government of New Zealand has allowed shooting for films, web shows and television content with the guidelines provided.

In his Instagram post, Jon Landau wrote, “Our #Avatar sets are ready — and we couldn’t be more excited to be headed back to New Zealand next week. Check out the Matador, a high speed forward command vessel (bottom) and the Picador jetboat (top) — can’t wait to share more.”

Meanwhile, Avatar director James Cameron recently expressed how much he is missing work and wants to get back to the sets of his magnum opus. The filmmaker had also appreciated the New Zealand government for curbing the pandemic. Further, he had also revealed that there will be no delays in the release of Avatar 2.

The film that is touted to be a massive treat, is set to hit the big screens on December 17, 2021. How excited are you for Avatar 2? Let us know in the comments section below.

