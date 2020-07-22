The Legend of Korra: The Avatar Sequel Is Coming To Netflix This August

It is always fun and heartwarming to go back to being a child. This either happens when you come across some old picture, taste some yummy food or watch your favourite cartoon. One such ‘high on nostalgia’ time was when Netflix aired all 61 episodes of the Nickelodeon series Avatar: The Last Airbender in May. Now here’s a little something for all Netflix subscribers. The sequel series of Avatar, The Legend of Korra, will be on Netflix in August. Aren’t you excited!

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a lovely show, and you should watch it if you haven’t. Many kids and adults found or rediscovered the show and realized that the 2005 cartoon has a more compelling, engaging, and emotional story than a lot of things on TV today. As for the sequel. The Legend of Korra takes place 70 years after the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Talking about The Legend of Korra, check out its synopsis here – it may convince you to watch it:

Taking place 70 years after the events of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” this story follows the adventures of the Avatar after Aang – a passionate, rebellious, and fearless teenage girl from the Southern Water Tribe named Korra. With three of the four elements under her belt (Earth, Water, and Fire), Korra seeks to master the final element, Air. Her quest leads her to the epicenter of the modern “Avatar” world, Republic City – a metropolis that is fueled by steampunk technology. It is a virtual melting pot where benders and non-benders from all nations live and thrive. However, Korra discovers that Republic City is plagued by crime as well as a growing anti-bending revolution that threatens to rip it apart. Under the tutelage of Aang’s son, Tenzin, Korra begins her airbending training while dealing with the dangers at large.

The Legend of Korra ran for four seasons and had 52 episodes. Although it didn’t have quite the same cult following as the original, it is just as critically acclaimed as its predecessor. If you want to dive even deeper into this world and see where it stands decades after Aang’s journey, Korra is a must-watch.

According to a report in Forbes, Avatar stayed on Netflix’s relatively new Top 10 list for 61 consecutive days. This is the longest that any show has been on that list.

