Comedy movies still hold the best re-watch value as compared to the other genres. We bring you a top 5 list ranging from The Hangover to The Interview. Check out if you’re craving for some mindless laughter amid these heavy times.

The Interview

When a TV host and his producer score an interview with Kim Jong-un, who’s a fan of their show, the CIA asks them to assassinate the dictator.

The Dictator

This comedy chronicles the glorious efforts of General Aladeen, dictator of the Republic of Wadiya, to oppress his people and fight democracy. Bruno and Ali G’s Sacha Baron Cohen stars, bringing his irreverent character comedy back into play.

Yes Man

After a bitter divorce, a loan officer falls under the sway of a self-help guru who urges him to say yes to everything that comes his way for a year.

The Other Guys

New York cops Allen and Terry toil in obscurity as lowly desk jockeys until a big break finally gives them a chance to tackle real police work.

The Hangover

Definitely a timeless classic for many and the best comedy on Netflix. When three friends finally wake up after a wild bachelor party, they can’t locate their best friend, who’s supposed to be tying the knot.

