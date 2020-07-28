The Ellen DeGeneres Show has been in the soup for a while now. It all began when several worked came forward amid the lockdown. The staff members accused the makers of non-payment of dues. It was also rumoured that the employees suffered a pay cut.

Adding to it all, recently as many as 11 employees came forward and spoke to Buzzfeed. 10 former and 1 current employee shared their ordeals. In fact, instead of Ellen, some of them blamed the producers for it all. The staff members called the work environment ‘toxic.’ This even led the three producers – Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner issue a public statement in their defence.

It is now being said that WarnerMedia will be investigating the entire matter. Warner Bros. Television will be reportedly making sure that they speak to former as well as current employees. They will be asked about their ill experiences on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

A report by Variety states the same as, “Executives from show producer Telepictures and distributor Warner Bros. Television sent a memo to staffers last week saying they have engaged WBTV-owner WarnerMedia’s employee relations group and a third-party firm, who will interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set.”

However, there has been no confirmation of the same. Many have also been expecting Ellen DeGeneres to break her silence on the matter. However, the US host has remained tight-lipped too.

Previously, Mary Connelly, Ed Glavin and Andy Lassner issued a joint statement addressing all the allegation. In a statement shared with ET, they said, “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It’s not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!