After We Collided Actor Dylan Sprouse On His Character: “It Is The Sworn Enemy, Perfect For Hardin”

The After We Collided trailer has hit the shores and is trending in no time. Apart from the already oomph factors Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, popularly known as After 2, has an addition this time around. Cole Sprouse’s twin brother Dylan Sprouse is all set to make his way in this drama. The trailer has already introduced him, and talking about his character is the actor himself.

Talking about his comeback to the screen, Dylan Sprouse is super excited for After We Collided. The actor defines his character, Trevor, as a sworn enemy Hardin played by hero Fiennes Tiffin.

As per a report in Saxon, Dylan Sprouse said, “It is the sworn enemy, perfect for Hardin, almost involuntarily. Because it has none of the problems encountered in Hardin. The fans should expect a show really fun. That also addresses many of the concerns and questions raised by the first film.”

On Instagram, while revealing more details, Dylan Sprouse wrote, “After We Collided: Trevor. A little late to the party revelation. But I was busy to “calculate the numbers”. Here is a video telling of my character Trevor from After We Collided.”

Meanwhile, the trailer of the much-awaited After 2 titled After We Collided has come out and is a steamy affair. Starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin alongside Dylan Sprouse, the trailer sets a new dynamic between the three and is an all-new ride.

