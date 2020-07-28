After We Collided Trailer Out! Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin & Dylan Sprouse’s Sequel Is A Rollercoaster Full Of Emotions & Steamy Affairs

Seems like the wait for the sequel of the much-followed drama ‘After’ is over. The trailer of the sequel titled ‘After We Collided’ has dropped, and trust us; things are getting fiery. The trailer starring Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dylan Sprouse, is a confusing ride with many new twists and you cannot wait any longer to catch it.

The trailer was released on ‘After We Collided’s’ official Twitter handle. Sharing the trailer, they wrote, “The wait is FINALLY over! The trailer for #AfterWeCollidedMovie is here! AWC will be coming to the US on 10/2 in theatres and VOD. BeBe sure to tag us in all your reaction videos! We can’t wait to see them!”

The trailer as expected is steamy to the max. Taking the story forward, we see Tessa (Josephine Langford) resting her head on Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) shoulder. She suddenly disappears as Hardin says, “The entire world is a collection of memoranda that she did exist. And that I have lost her.”

The ‘After We Collided’ trailer then escalates to new beginnings. We see Hardin played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin romance, a mysterious girl. Tessa, on the other hand, is getting cosy with her co-worker Trevor played by Dylan Sprouse. The dynamic gives birth to a new conflict, and we are in for a ride.

While there are self-realisation scenes living up to the ‘After’ standards, intimacy is high too. ‘After We Collided’ is set for a big-screen release in October 2020. Watch the trailer right below.

The wait is FINALLY over! The trailer for #AfterWeCollidedMovie is here! 💜 AWC will be coming to the US on 10/2 in theaters and VOD. Be sure to tag us in all your reaction videos! We can’t wait to see them! pic.twitter.com/ZstmdkfPZV — After We Collided Movie (@aftermovie) July 27, 2020

Did you like the trailer to the After sequel? Let us know in the comments section below.

