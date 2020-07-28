Kanye West’s Presidential bid made headlines in the past few weeks. But what went the most viral was his remark about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner. According to the latest pictures, Kim has flown down to Wyoming and seems to be in tears as they do the crisis talk in a car. Scroll down to know more and catch the pictures.

This is the first time Kim Kardashian met husband Kanye West after his controversial campaign in South Carolina. Reportedly, the beauty mogul has been trying too hard to convince the rapper to opt for therapy as soon as possible, but he is stubborn not to take it.

During the campaign, Kanye West made some disastrous alleged revelations about Kim Kardashian. Two of which were about abortion and him trying to divorce her since she met Meek Mill.

The latest pictures seem to be what followed. The photos have a teary eyes Kim talking to Kanye. It seems to be their crisis talks, as the beauty mogul for sure seems to be upset with the rapper bringing personal matters to a public platform.

This meet comes after Kanye West apologised to Kim Kardashian in a tweet. He wrote, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian was also trying her best to decrease the consequence of everything that was happening. She wrote a lengthy note on Instagram about Kanye West’s behaviour.

An excerpt from the long note read, “I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!