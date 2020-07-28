X-Men Fame Vinnie Jones SLAMS The Last Stand Makers: "I Was An Extra, I Was GUTTED"

Vinnie Jones, who is all set for the release of his film The Big Ugly, was seen playing The Juggernaut in X-Men: The Last Stand. It was back in 2006, but there have been reports about Vinnie not liking the way his role was treated in the film.

Vinnie has finally opened up about the whole X-Men fiasco. He pours his feelings out and reveals how his character was completely ‘dissolved’. He also talks about the alterations in the storyline which modified his character.

In a conversation with Comicbook Movie, Vinnie Jones was asked whether or not he ‘enjoyed’ playing Juggernaut in the X-Men film. To which he replied, “No. I loved the role, but hopefully, you can put it f***ing right here, mate. I basically got mugged off. Matthew Vaughn signed me up, and it was a great role and a great script, and Juggernaut was a great character. I signed up for three of them, and that will show you how serious I was about it. Brett Ratner basically dissolved the character. I was in my f***ing trailer half the time. It’s one of the most disappointing jobs I’ve been on as far as, you know, ‘What am I doing here?'”T

He also added, “It wasn’t the same Juggernaut as I signed on for. They took his storyline away; they’d taken his character away, his dialogue. I had two big meetings with Brett about it, and he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, it’s coming. They’re writing stuff for you as we speak’ and it never f***ing happened. Disappointment wise, that was probably one of the biggest. What’s upsetting is some of the fans blame me! It was f***ing nothing to do with me! That role, I didn’t sign up for. The Juggernaut you saw was not the Juggernaut I signed on for with Matthew Vaughn, I’ll tell you that now. It upset me.”

Vinnie Jones also called himself an ‘extra’ on the sets of the X-Men film. He said, “I know what it means to the fans, and I felt like I was a bit of a scapegoat as no one ever told my side of it. Nobody ever stood up and said, ‘Hold on a minute, we completely whitewashed Vinnie’s character. Basically, I was an extra, mate. That’s how I felt. I was gutted, to be honest.”

Brett Ratner was supposed to direct X-Men: First Class but Matthew Vaughn did the same. On this difference, Vinnie said, “It was a different script, and then Brett, for some reason, brought all these other characters on board that had one line each in the f***ing movie, and it was a joke. It was so disappointing, you know?”

Ryan Reynolds voiced a VFX-created Juggernaut in Deadpool 2. But Vinnie Jones wants to ‘put it right’. On getting another chance of playing a villain in the Deadpool franchise, he said, “Yeah, I’d love a chance at putting it right. I really would. That is a stone that I need to turn over if I ever got that chance.”

