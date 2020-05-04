With Hollywood celebrities, hosts in the west like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel amongst others have garnered a massive fan base for themselves across the world. Just as famous personalities, these individuals too were expected to support the battle against COVID-19. However, post The Ellen De Generes Show crew members and a guest, now a former bodyguard is revealing his distasteful experience against the show’s host.

Tom Majercak, formerly a senior manager with Security Imagery Specialists, was assigned to work with the US personality during the 2014 Oscars, which Ellen DeGeneres was supposed to host. During the first introduction, the host gave a side eye to the bodyguard without any proper greet on the first meeting.

Talking about the same, Tom Majercak told Fox News, “It was very cold and it was very sly and it was actually kind of demeaning in the way that she treats people other than those who are in her circle. “It’s bugged me for years. I see this person come across as being very enlightened and positive and awesome and everybody loves her and is in awe and that’s really not the case when you meet her in person.”

Tom went onto slam Ellen DeGeneres claiming that in years of his work, she was the only celebrities who treated him that day during the first meet.

“She’s not the person she portrays to be that she’s playing off of society. That’s my opinion,” he added.

Just not this, previously, Dutch YouTube personality Nikkie De Jager previously had revealed that she wasn’t allowed to use the toilet during her appearance on the show.

All of this comes after, several crew members on The Ellen DeGeneres Show came out and spoke about the non-payment of dues amid the on-going pandemic.

