FRIENDS Trivia #12: THIS 2 Lead Members Were Casted Only As Supporting Characters!

We’re back with another FRIENDS trivia, and this one will actually leave you surprised. We now know Jennifer Aniston wasn’t the first choice to play Rachel, but did you know the show was supposed to be made with just 4 friends in total? Yes, you heard that right. Two of the lead cast were hired only as supporting characters! Below is the scoop you need.

Just a quick reminder, our 6 FRIENDS involve Matt Le Blanc, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer. However, when the show was being made, creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane had plans to revolve the show around 4 people – Rachel, Ross, Monica and Chandler.

This means the two remaining members, Matt Le Blanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe) were only supposed to play supporting characters! Pretty hard to digest right? We probably wouldn’t have ever witnessed Phoebe’s triplets, smelly cat, or her weird yet beautiful side. Similarly, we may not have seen Joey’s love for pizza and not sharing food, the classic ‘how you doin?’ or he might have just been another Gunther in Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel’s life! Ew, no!

We’re so thankful that the show happened how it did, and there couldn’t be a single thing we’d like to change about it. Well, amid the ongoing pandemic, the only blessing in disguise is the wait for the FRIENDS reunion episode.

After much wait, the 6 cast members have finally confirmed the same, and we hope it happens soon. Meanwhile, the FRIENDS team has also provided a chance to fans to be a part of their event. All they need to do is enter donations to their provided charity, which will in turn help the COVID-19 funds. So what are you waiting for? It’s a win-win all the way.

