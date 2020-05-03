Is THIS The Reason Why Avengers: Endgame’s Chadwick Boseman AKA Black Panther Used Walking Stick & Lost So Much Weight?

Avengers: Endgame actor Chadwick Boseman aka Black Panther has been grabbing headlines for a month due to his drastic weight loss. Last month, when the actor shared a video on his Instagram story talking about COVID-19 help, fans couldn’t stop noticing how thin he looked in it. A lot of fans shared their concern on social media.

The Avengers: Endgame fandom became more concerned when the pictures of Chadwick Boseman walking on the streets using a stick went viral on the internet. But the Black Panther actor didn’t react to any of this news yet.

As reported by Looper, Chadwick is reportedly training for his next movie. The portal photographed him using a martial arts staff and practising with the same. However, it didn’t seem like the Avengers: Endgame actor was prepping for Black Panther 2. There is still a lot of time to start filming for this MCU project.

In the pics, Chadwick Boseman was spotted moving the wooden staff between his hands and striking it in the air. The stick resembled the one he was spotted with walking on the streets. The Avengers: Endgame actor is apparently training for his film Yasuke which is based on the African Samurai in Japan. The film will have a lot of martial arts sequence and for the same, he has lost the weight.

Earlier, about Yasuke, the Avengers: Endgame actor said that it’s not just an action movie but a cultural event and an exchange. He is excited to be a part of the same.

We hope that this drastic weight loss is for the movie and the Chadwick is safe and healthy!

