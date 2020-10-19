The Batman: Latest Pictures Reveal Movie’s Time Space; Wonder Woman & Super Man’s Presence Leaves Fans Wondering

The Batman is one of the much-awaited movies of Hollywood. We are desperate to see Robert Pattinson playing Batman in the Matt Reeves project. The shoot of the film has been resumed in the UK and as per the reports, it’s gearing up to transfer to Chicago for some more work. The shoot and the release date of the movies have been pushed many times because of the pandemic of COVID-19. The release of the movie is currently scheduled in 2022. Let’s hope that it doesn’t get pushed further.

Advertisement

In a recent set picture uploaded by Brandon Davis shows an official Gotham City taxi medallion that features the date 2019. However, this isn’t an ample proof of the year in which The Batman is exactly set. But we can merely guess that the movie is set in the recent past.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Brandon Davis wrote, “It looks like we know WHEN #TheBatman is taking place! I took this photo on a “taxi cab” on the movie’s set in Chicago.”

It looks like we know WHEN #TheBatman is taking place! I took this photo on a “taxi cab” on the movie’s set in Chicago. https://t.co/w5zkMIuI74 pic.twitter.com/f4S38x0mrv — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 17, 2020

Another photo uploaded by a Twitter handle named Bat Source has featured Wonder Woman aka Diana Prince. In the interesting photo, we see an extra dressed in a low rent Superman costume along with extra donning the Wonder Woman outfit which hints that the Man of Steel and Diana Prince also exist in the same time-space as the Batman.

In the caption, Bat Source wrote, “So Wonder Woman also exists in the Batverse in some way shape or form.”

So Wonder Woman also exists in the Batverse in some way shape or form pic.twitter.com/VQBZhtLbsw — VENGEANCE🦇 (@Bat_Source) October 17, 2020

Well, the presence of Superman and Wonder Woman makes us wonder if there will be other DC characters like Aquaman, The Flash or Green Lantern? What do you think? Do share your opinion via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

Must Read: Spider-Man 3: Not Just For This, But Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield To Turn Spidey For MULTIPLE Films?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube