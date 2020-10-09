The Addams Family 2 Teaser Out! Charlize Theron, Snoop Dogg & Chloe Moretz’s Film Will Release On THIS Date

All fans of the animated film The Addams Family are in for good news as the sequel is all set to arrive. MGM just released a teaser of the upcoming film, The Addams Family 2 and also announced the release date along with it.

As per the teaser, The Addams Family 2 will be hitting the cinemas for all the fans in the Halloween season next year. The release date has been finalised as October 8, 2021. Are you excited? Watch the teaser below:

The Addams Family 2 will mark the return of Charlize Theron as Morticia, Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Chloe Moretz as Wednesday, Nick Kroll as Fester, Bette Midler as Grandma and Snoop Dogg as It. Bill Hader as Cyrus and Javon “Wanna” Walton as Pugsley is also joining the star cast.

In a statement, director Greg Tiernan said, “The success of last year’s animated film was proof of the enduring legacy of The Addams Family and its ability to transcend popular culture. This second film will be every bit as fun as the original. We are thrilled to welcome Bill Hader and Javon Walton, and to welcome back our incredible original cast for this exciting next chapter in the Addams’s journey.”

