Actor Denzil Smith, who has featured in projects like projects like Beecham House, Delhi Crime, Mind the Malhotras and more, claims his talent is appreciated more abroad. he added that he stumbled upon this fact while working with Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan on his film, Tenet.

“I learned that my talent is appreciated internationally,” Denzil told IANS while discussing his takeaway from the project.

Denzil Smith added, “(I learned) that I am able to communicate on a larger level (internationally). I learned that it is a pleasure to work with people who share your vision and when you are in sync.”

Nolan’s Tenet is a spy thriller that takes one on a thrilling time-bending mission with two secret agents, essayed by Robert Pattinson and John David Washington.

Asked how did he stay in touch with the complex plot, the ‘Delhi Crime‘ actor said, “One understands it as one goes along.”

Denzil Smith shared, “He (Nolan) gives you the background of the scene. There’s no great complexity when you are doing your part. It is like a section in itself. He has the whole picture in his head. He actually seizes control of the medium, as you can see that in all his work. So, he has the whole picture in his head, and he just tells you exactly what he wants.”

Tenet also stars Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Caine, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Clemence Poesy. It has been shot across seven countries — India, the US, the UK, Denmark, Estonia, Italy, and Norway. The Warner Bros. Pictures film released in India on December 4.

