Did Taylor Swift Reveal Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively’s Youngest Daughter’s Name In Folklore Album’s Song?

Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively's Youngest Daughter In One Of Her Songs From Folklore Album?
Taylor Swift fans are on cloud nine following her latest album Folklore which released yesterday. Fans have been going gaga over the songs from the album, following which they have been heaping praises for her on the social media sites. Amid all that, the one song from the album comprising of 16 songs, that have been particularly stealing limelight is a track titled ‘Betty’.

The track ‘Betty’ from Taylor Swift’s album Folklore has been most heard following speculations online that it is actor couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest daughter’s name. Many of you might even think what’s so special about it, Betty is quite a common name. But here’s the twist. As per the singer’s die heart fans who have listened to the song many times have tweeted that ‘Betty’ has names of the actor couple’s (Ryan & Blake) elder daughter James, as well as Inez. And because of which fans have this strong belief that Deadpool actor and his wife’s youngest daughter whom they were blessed with could possibly be named Betty by her parents.

The other interesting thing is, for those unversed, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are yet to reveal the name of their youngest daughter, and because of that there many, especially Taylor Swift fans who believe that Betty could most probably be the name of the Hollywood actor couple.

Below are some of the tweets by Taylor Swift’s fans related to the same.

