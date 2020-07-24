Did Taylor Swift Reveal Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively’s Youngest Daughter’s Name In Folklore Album’s Song?

Taylor Swift fans are on cloud nine following her latest album Folklore which released yesterday. Fans have been going gaga over the songs from the album, following which they have been heaping praises for her on the social media sites. Amid all that, the one song from the album comprising of 16 songs, that have been particularly stealing limelight is a track titled ‘Betty’.

The track ‘Betty’ from Taylor Swift’s album Folklore has been most heard following speculations online that it is actor couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s youngest daughter’s name. Many of you might even think what’s so special about it, Betty is quite a common name. But here’s the twist. As per the singer’s die heart fans who have listened to the song many times have tweeted that ‘Betty’ has names of the actor couple’s (Ryan & Blake) elder daughter James, as well as Inez. And because of which fans have this strong belief that Deadpool actor and his wife’s youngest daughter whom they were blessed with could possibly be named Betty by her parents.

The other interesting thing is, for those unversed, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are yet to reveal the name of their youngest daughter, and because of that there many, especially Taylor Swift fans who believe that Betty could most probably be the name of the Hollywood actor couple.

Below are some of the tweets by Taylor Swift’s fans related to the same.

Inez??? James??? What if Betty is the name of Blake Livelys third kid — abbey🦋 (@myidoltswift) July 24, 2020

So the 3 characters in the song Betty are "Betty, James, & Inez" Well guess what Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds DAUGHTERS names are? pic.twitter.com/OO4iZsuWad — Sammy (@SwiftKru) July 24, 2020

WAIT I JUST REALIZED SOMETHING..

In Betty, Taylor mentions the names "James" and "Inez".

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's daughters are named James and Inez.@taylorswift13 YOUR MIND..#Folklore — ₁₃𝕭𝖊𝖊⁷ (@desiswift) July 24, 2020

@taylorswift13 used James and Inez, @blakelively children’s names, in her song “betty”. Blake and Ryan haven’t said her third baby’s name… is it Betty???@brynnavery04 @SierraDeaver — bk (@BritleyLoeffle1) July 24, 2020

The way that Taylor used the names Inez and James in Betty because those are the names of Blake and Ryan’s children 🥺🥺 she really does love those kids — Cristina (@TheBookofTaylor) July 24, 2020

Inez? James? Is Betty a song for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds third baby girl (whose name we don't know yet)? #Folklore pic.twitter.com/Sf7X1YMnAt — Ana🧚🏼‍♀️ (@anilovestay) July 24, 2020

