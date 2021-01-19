HBO MAX is all set to bring back S*x And The City to the viewers. The reboot, titled And Just Like That, has been making headlines on a regular basis for its cast. The series features Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon reprising their roles from the OG series and films. While Kim Cattrall will not play Samantha Jones, fans have started asking it Jennifer Coolidge will take over the mantle.

Will she? Well, the actress reacted to the news, and her answer will surprise you. Scroll down to know it.

During a chat on Watch What Happens Live! Jennifer Coolidge was asked if she would be interested in playing Kim Cattrall’s Samantha in the SATC reboot. She surprised the show host, Andy Cohen saying, “I was a huge — and still am a huge — ‘S*x and the City’ fan. It’s one of those shows you can just watch the reruns and never get tired of them.”

Jennifer Coolidge added, “But I have to say I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don’t see anyone being able to replace her in that part. It was just the perfect … I don’t think you can replace her.”

Just yesterday we reported that as per a report on The Mirror, reality star Caitlyn Jenner is one of the top potential people to make a cameo in the S*x And The City reboot. A source told the publication revealed that Caitlyn had been a media fixture in for almost 50 years now and she’s perfect for making an appearance on ‘And Just Like That’. The site reported that the makers were looking for new faces and they want those who the viewers know and care about.

It was also reported that while Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones won’t return in the S*x And The City Reboot, the project will feature new characters. A source revealed that “Samantha isn’t coming back but we are introducing two new characters, strong and feisty women of color.” The insider added that these characters would help introduce the show to a new generation of viewers. It will also be a more accurate reflection of the world we live in.

