Superman Vs Black Adam: Fan Imagines Face-Off Between Henry Cavill & Dwayne Johnson & It’s POWERFUL!

Superman is one of the most popular characters of DC world and why not, he is not just powerful, but with good looks, he’s also blessed with sheer brilliance. The character is played by Henry Cavill, drooling already isn’t it? We feel you. A while ago, DC introduced Black Adam who happens to be a supervillain in DC Comics and Dwayne Rock Johnson will be seen playing the character.

Now, we have always seen fan illustrations between Marvel and DC superheroes. However, a new fan art is going viral where Superman and Black Adam seemed to have indulged in a fight, with Black Adam lying on the rocks while Superman is staring at him .

Take a look at the illustration here:

The illustration is shared by the hugely popular digital artist named Bosslogic and he captioned it, “Soon? 🤔😛 @henrycavill X @therock” on Instagram. Now, the fans are surely very excited for this to happen as both the DC characters are equally powerful and it’s going to be one hell of a brutal fight.

Fans are going gaga over it and one user commented, “YEEEEEEES, GO SUPERMAN”. Another user commented, “Could you try to make one with both Superman and Black Adam facing each others but in the air? It would be so dope !”

Check out some crazy fan reactions here:

YEEEEEEES, GO SUPERMAN — André Souza (@AndrePatrao333) May 28, 2020

Could you try to make one with both Superman and Black Adam facing each others but in the air? It would be so dope ! — ᴋᴏᴢᴜᴋɪ ɢʀᴀᴅɪ 朅 (@grady4reall) May 28, 2020

And hopefully for many more instances to come. There really is no DCU on the page or on the screen without a Superman at the center of it. I mean COME ON!! 👍🏾 pic.twitter.com/WyZjMA2H9g — Jermaine McLaughlin (@Ellisdv8) May 28, 2020

Isn’t this fun? We can’t wait for them to face each other already.

