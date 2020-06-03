The Batman: Paul Dano Calls Script Of Robert Pattinson Starrer Potentially Powerful

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman is without any doubt one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now, actor Paul Dano who plays the famous comic book villain The Riddler in the movie has opened up about the script.

Paul Dano known for his films Ruby Sparks and Prisoners is eager to get back to the sets of The Batman. The actor called the script of the film “potentially really powerful” and has also revealed that he was left surprised when he read it the first time.

Paul Dano talking about The Batman to The Playlist, said, “I was filming. I flew home to visit my baby and then didn’t get to fly back (to set, because of coronavirus), which is a really strange thing.”

“But I feel really good about it. I think Matt Reeves is the real deal. I was really surprised by his script, which I think is, is potentially really powerful. Hopefully we’ll get to get back to it sometime soon? I’m not sure,” he added.

The anticipated film stars Robert Pattinson as Batman, it will have Paul Dano as The Riddler. Alongside both it will also star, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

However, Paul Dano revealed a big detail about his character in The Batman. He said that there is a fun element to The Riddler that he is excited about the most. “There’s something fun there in my character and in all the characters. It’s the kind of movie that we’re just desperate to share on the big screen in a big way,” he said.

The Batman directed by Matt Reeves is set for an October 1, 2021 release.

