Stranger Things is an original Netflix series which revolves around young school going kids, who witness some unusual activities in a small town called Hawkins, Indiana. The series had released in 2016 and became the talk of the town. It is one of the most popular series’ in the world and Winona Ryder has played a strong yet moving character in it.

Alongside Stranger Things, Ryder has done some incredible work in Hollywood and is known as one of the most versatile actresses of all time. But do you know that she has been jailed once for shoplifting? Shocking isn’t it?

Well, this happened back in 2001 and it was the front page news of all the tabloids. The Stranger Things actress was detained by security officers as she left the Saks Fifth Avenue store on Wilshire Boulevard on December 12, 2001. She had stolen merchandise worth $5,560.

It had stuff like cashmere Marc Jacobs sweater worth $760, quite a few Frederic Fekkai hair adornments worth about $600 and several pairs of socks, including a cashmere pair from Donna Karan worth $80. She was found guilty of theft and had served 480 hours of community service.

Also a film producer, Winona is a Golden Globe Award winning actress, and has two Academy Award nominations to her credit.

