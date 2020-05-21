Lori Loughlin & Husband Plead Guilty In Daughters’ Admission Scandal At University Of Southern California

Actress Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in their connection with the college admissions scam. Prosecutors have said that Lori Loughlin faked the athletic credentials of her daughters to get them into the University of Southern California.

As part of the plea agreement, Lori Loughlin will be sentenced to serve two months in prison and her husband Mossimo will be sentenced for five months, subject to the court’s approval. Not just that, Lori will have to pay a $150,000 fine and face two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service. On the other hand, Mossimo will be paying $250,000 fine, and two years of supervised release with 250 hours of community service.

According to CNN, US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said – “Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case. We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions”.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig also said with reference to the Lori Loughlin case- “Had they gone to trial and lost, they were looking at several years each. So they really cut their losses here by cutting these pleas”.

Lori Loughlin is best known for her role as Aunt Becky on the sitcom ‘Full House’.

