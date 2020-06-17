Spike Lee's Film On David Byrne's American Utopia Gets HBO's Backing; Release Period TEASED!

After the critical success of Da 5 Bloods, Spike Lee is all set to get everyone high on his another joint. Adapted from the David Byrne’s Broadway show American Utopia, the film has been backed by HBO as the channel had acquired its rights.

It’s a recording of David’s broadway show in which he performed along with 11 others musicians he teamed up with, from around the world. It was back in October last year, the show hit Broadway’s Hudson Theatre. It ran till February 2020.

Quoted by IndieWire, HBO programming executive vice president Nina Rosenstein said, “David Byrne’s American Utopia’ is a uniquely transformative experience and a perfect example of how entertainment can bring us together during these challenging times. Spike’s brilliant direction adds a level of intimacy to this powerful performance, and we’re so thrilled to share this groundbreaking show with our audience.”

Spike Lee said, “It is my honor and privilege that my art brother, Mr David Byrne, asked me to join him in concert, to invite me into his magnificent world of ‘American Utopia,’” Lee said. “And dat’s da ‘once in a lifetime’ truth, Ruth. Ya-dig? Sho-nuff. Peace and love. Be safe.”

David Byrne also spoke about the project, “Spike and I have crossed paths many times over the years, obviously, I’m a huge fan and now finally here was an opportunity for us to work together. I am absolutely thrilled with the result. The Broadway show was a wonderful challenge as well as an opportunity – it was a joy to perform and, well, best to let the quotes speak for themselves. Thrilled that this show and the subjects it addresses will now reach a wider audience.”

The release date is still not out but HBO teased the fans by saying it’ll debut ‘later this year’.

