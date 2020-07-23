Spike Lee has filmed the adaptation of David Byrne’s Broadway show, ‘American Utopia.’ Now, the film will be opening the Toronto Film Festival of 2020 on 10th September. The 45th annual event will be holding physical and digital screenings with drive-ins, virtual red carpets as well as press conferences, according to the organisers.

The film ‘American Utopia’ will soon be available on HBO, although no date has been officially confirmed.

‘American Utopia’ shows Byrne performing old and new songs, playing instruments and performing dances with a troupe of 11 people. It also has a high concept of choreography and staging by Annie-B Parson.

Talking about the film version, Byrne said it was “something moving, important, and unlike anything anyone has seen before.”

In 2012, Spike Lee also directed and produced “Mike Tyson: Undisputed Truth,” another Broadway play. He was also a part of the adaptation of the 2008 award-winning musical “Passing Strange.” It premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2009.

When Cameron Bailey, Toronto International Film Festival artistic director, shared the announcement, he also said, “Spike Lee has somehow always been exactly of his moment and ahead of his time.”

He continued, “With David Byrne’s American Utopia, he brings Byrne’s classic songs and joyous stagecraft to the screen just when we need it. Spike’s latest joint is a call to connect with one another, to protest injustice, and, above all, to celebrate life.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!