South Korean Boy Band BTS Has A Wonderful Surprise For Their Fans

The South Korean boy band BTS, is one of the biggest bands across the globe. As the coronavirus pandemic was slowly taking over BTS didn’t hesitate to outright cancel their massive, sold-out shows in the territory, which ended up being a necessary disappointment. Now, the band has also postponed the entire North American leg of their forthcoming Map of the Soul trek, In the meantime, BTS has revealed that while they cannot tour, so to compensate they’re making a special event for the fans.

BTS from their official Twitter account announced that they would be streaming their past concerts on YouTube for free this weekend. The event is being called Bang Bang Con, the concert marathon will begin on April 18th, showing their concerts from 2014 to 2016. It will continue till Sunday, with their concerts including BTS 4th Muster (Happy Ever After) and BTS World Tour ‘Love Yourself’ Seoul.

Normally one has to pay for these videos, and in the past, concert films from the Korean septet have performed extremely well, ranking among the bestselling and best-performing at the box office in history. Giving the BTS fandom access to these live clips is a generous and intelligent move during these tough times.

In late February, BTS cancelled 4 of their concerts that were originally scheduled in April, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in South Korea. In March, they pushed their North America tour till June due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, the seven-member boy band – comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook became the first band to receive Quadruple Million Certification.

