Pixar’s latest animated film Soul is creating waves among netizens recently. The film stars Jamie Foxx in lead along with Daveed Diggs, Tina Fey, Sam Lavagnino, Richard Ayoade among others.

Jamie Foxx has lent his voice for Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher who has a passion for jazz, in the film. During a virtual press conference recently, he talked about various interesting things about the film and the character he has voiced for.

In the film, Jamie’s Joe becomes the mentor of Tina Fey’s 22. According to Pinkvilla when the Oscar-winning actor was asked to talk about if he has a dream mentor in mind if the “Great Before” was in real. Replying to the query, he took the name of legendary boxer, Muhammad Ali.

He has been quoted as saying by the entertainment portal, “Muhammad Ali. I think Muhammad Ali is perfect. Because when you watch Ali and what he was able to do with the time he was able to do it, being this good-looking guy, brash. You know, really speaking truth to power. But, the minute that he opened his mouth and people hated him at first. But by the time he finishes his sentence of what he was doing, you loved him. I would just love to be able to know how to navigate, just in case, I did end up coming to earth black. And so, he would definitely not-he would [laughs] he… This is what you got to do. This is what you got to do,”

“You got to make sure… Yeah, he knows. It’s like (laughs) if I was able to see, ‘Oh, I’m gonna be black. Oh, I need you. I need you.’ You know what I’m saying,” he added.

As per IANS, Jamie also opened about his character and said, “His dream is to one day play with (jazz legend) Dorothea Williams. It’s like a basketball player who wants to play in The Garden. I was born with a similar spark. I came out singing and telling jokes.”

“I just want to be remembered for the joy, man! I had to do a career day for my daughter. I introduced myself as the Deliverer of Sunshine. I create the smiles and give the joy,” he added.

Soul arrives on December 25 on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

