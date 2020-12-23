Christopher Nolan is one of the most internationally renowned directors of the 21st century. The filmmaker has won 10 Oscar awards and 34 nominations in his film career. His unique visual and structural style has garnered him a dedicated fan base. Now it seems his unique style of storytelling could be seen in another medium as well.

Advertisement

Although the British-American filmmaker made his directorial debut with Following (1998), he received critical and commercial success with The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012). His previous films like Momento (2000), Insomnia (2002) has earned positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.

Advertisement

Nolan’s popularity expanded with Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and his much-awaited film Tenet, which was released this year. Through his work, he explored human morality, the construction of time, and the malleable nature of memory and personal identity.

Now it seems that Christopher Nolan’s complex narrative style and thematic content can be seen in the world of video games as well. In a recent interview with popular games journalist Geoff Keighley, Nolan revealed that he is open to the idea of adapting his films into Games. He claimed that he has great respect for the art and process of making games. He clarified that should his films be adapted into games then it should be done right.

Talking to Keighley, Nolan said, “You don’t want to just be doing a licensed game. You don’t want to just be tying into something and using the brand established by the film. Same way actually you don’t want to when you do a film adaptation from a video game, you don’t want it to just draft off the brand. You want it to be something great.”

Watch the video chat below:

Would Chris Nolan ever want one of his films adapted into a game? Here’s what he said, part of our full conversation now on YouTube: https://t.co/rtevhycmAb pic.twitter.com/cmwII4OC4z — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 21, 2020

Seemingly, Christopher Nolan understands the complexities of adapting films into video games. Films like Inception, Interstellar, and Tenet are apt for adapting to video games since these films have unique narrative concepts and inventive worlds. If handled correctly, these films could be particularly interesting to see in an interactive format.

What do you think of Nolan’s film adapting into video games? Which of these films would you like to see in Games? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger On Katherine Schwarzenegger Marrying Chris Pratt: “I Never Thought That My Daughter Is Going To Marry An Actor”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube