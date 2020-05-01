Dark Knight Trilogy: Not Christian Bale, Heath Ledger Was Supposed To Play Batman But Here’s What Happened!

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is termed as the best one. Fans can’t imagine anyone else playing Batman so perfectly like Christian Bale. There have been actors who played Batman before Christain and after him, but Bale’s portrayal of Bruce Wayne is the most appreciated one.

Similarly, Heath Ledger’s Joker is termed as the finest portrayal of the clown of crime in cinema. One of the main reasons why the Dark Knight trilogy is a big success is its casting. What if we tell you Christopher Nolan’s first choice to play Batman was Heath? But the actor rejected the role due to a shocking reason.

As reported by PTI earlier, Nolan revealed why the Academy winner wasn’t willing to play Bruce Wayne in Dark Knight Trilogy. The director said, “He was quite gracious about it, but he said, ‘I would never take a part in a superhero film.”

The Dark Knight filmmaker further revealed how Heath Ledger prepared himself to play Joker when he was offered the part. “Heath spent months and months (preparing); we cast him even before the script was written so he had a very long time to obsess about it, think about what he was going to do, to really figure it out.”

In the 2008 film, The Dark Knight, Heath’s impeccable performance as Joker helped him gain a lot of fan following all around the world. Unfortunately, the actor died a few months before the films could release. The actor lost his life due to an overdose of prescription drugs on January 22, 2008.

