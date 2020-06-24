Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married in 2019. The couple got hitched straight after the Billboard Music Awards. They repeated their wedding vows again on 29th June in the presence of close family and friends. Pictures surfaced online soon after, and fans couldn’t keep calm.

However, it was in February this year, that reports around pregnancy started doing the rounds. The couple maintained their silence. But it is believed that their close friend and family members are already known to it. As expected, they’re all happy for them.

Eventually, we spotted Sophie Turner in loose clothes. That indeed was a major hint that the Game Of Thrones actress was indeed pregnant. Just not that, recently too, the actress was spotted in maternity wear. The baby bump was quite visible when she was busy grocery shopping with husband Joe Jonas amid the ongoing pandemic.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Sophie Turned is due in the next couple of weeks. The family including Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas are all excited. It was earlier reported that the couple was expecting in Summer, but now as the time nears by, there’s nothing but happiness blooming everywhere.

Meanwhile, Sophie Turner earlier had spoken about how marriage has changed her life. In an interview with Elle, she shared, “I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word husband and the word wife—it just solidifies the relationship.”

The actress also went all praises for her beloved husband. “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that. He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me,” added Sophie Turner.

Are you excited for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ bundle of joy? We surely are!

