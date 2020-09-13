Skyfall is one of the most loved James Bond films. Starring Daniel Craig as the stylish and suave James Bond, the film turned out to be a monstrous hit at the box office.

In our previous trivia story about Skyfall, we shared how the makers got 85 tailor-made versions of James Bond’s Tom Ford suit for the opening chase sequence. But that’s not it! The perfection level of James Bond films is far too high as they don’t use even a passport which is not genuine.

You will be surprised to know that the prop department didn’t create the passport used by James Bond in Skyfall. Instead, it was a genuine document issued by the British Home Office. Yes, a genuine passport for the character. That’s true!

As per IMDB, producer Michael G. Wilson told that everything about James Bond’s “official passport,” i.e. paper, print, photograph, and jacket are entirely genuine. But of course, they took care of security, and for that, the passport has been encoded with information that would instantly flag its improper use in any official transaction. Isn’t that amazing?

Below are the details shared on James Bond’s passport:

Name = John Adam Bryce

Date of Birth = 16th December 1968

Sex = Male

Place of Birth = London

Date of Issue = 22nd June 2012

Expiry Date = 22nd August 2029.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

Directed by Sam Mendes, Skyfall starred Daniel Craig along with Javier Bardem, Judi Dench, Naomi Harris and others. The film did a worldwide business of $1.1 billion and collected $304 million just in the USA.

