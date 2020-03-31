Singer John Prine In The Critical Stage Of Coronavirus, Members Of Music Community Pour Wishes

Singer-songwriter John Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, is in critical condition with symptoms of coronavirus.

The 73-year-old singer’s family shared the news via his Twitter account on Sunday, reports variety.com.

“After a sudden onset of COVID-19 symptoms, John was hospitalised on Thursday (March 26),” said the statement from the Prine family.

“He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical. This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you,” the post read further.

Members of the music community and celebrities immediately reacted to the news on social media.

“Sending our love to each of y’all. Hoping for the best,” tweeted Jason Isbell. “Sending every positive thought I have left your way, John,” wrote Seth Meyers. “Get well soon John!” posted Mark Hamill.

Brandi Carlile wrote: “Come on handsome Johnny. We need you here just a little while longer. You’ve given us all so much and you are so loved. I’m praying for you and Fiona tonight and every day until this is over.”

Prine’s wife and manager, Fiona Whelan Prine, had previously been reported to be diagnosed with coronavirus. The news of her contracting the disease was made public via Instagram post on March 19, she said her husband had been tested but results were “indeterminate”. The couple was said to be quarantined apart from one another at home at that point

Prineis one of the most celebrated songwriters of the past 50 years, and has continued to tour and record recently. He fought off cancer in the late 1990s and again in the early 2010s.

