Avengers: Endgame Actor Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Reveals How He’s Spending Quarantine & Marvel Fans Will Love It!

Due to lockdown, many celebs are spending their time drawing, cleaning the house and developing new hobbies and interests. Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Holland aka Spider-Man is also under self-quarantine and has shared an update of his health and also how he is spending time.

A few days ago, the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor shared with his fans that he’s feeling a little sick. The actor decided to go under self-quarantine until he feels better. This left his fans worried due to the crisis going around the world. Later, the actor shared with his fans that he has decided to adopt three chickens so that he can deal with the problem of egg shortage in the UK.

His latest post is a relief for all the fans worried about Holland’s health. The Avengers: Endgame actor shared what he is doing during the quarantine. Tom Holland is currently keeping himself busy with Marvel Impossible Puzzle that has 1000 pieces. He shared the pic of the box on his Instagram page and wrote, “I beg to differ. “Here we go again… again” name that movie. #jigsawwars”.

Check out the post below:



Well, that’s an interesting game to play especially if one is a huge Marvel fan!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tom’s last project was Disney-Pixar’s animated film Onward (2020) alongside Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord from Guardians of The Galaxy. After the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), he will feature in third Spidey Movie for Marvel. The details about the same are yet to be out.

