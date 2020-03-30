From Akshay Kumar To Prabhas, These Indian Celebs Come Together To Donate Over 43 Crores To Tackle Coronavirus Crisis

A month ago, nobody would have thought about the repercussions of coronavirus with the current pandemic situation is something unprecedented. The entire world is on lockdown and people are either on a leave or working from home. The situation is only getting worse here in India with a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

On March 28, 2020, PM Narendra Modi announced the PM-CARES Fund and tweeted, “The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations.”

As soon as PM Modi announced a relief fund, people from all over the country started donating whatever they could. Adding to the list, Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood celebrity who pledged to donate for COVID-19. Here is the list of all the Indian celebrities from film fraternity, who have come forward to help the nation with their donations:

Akshay Kumar- 25 Cr

Bhushan Kumar- 11 Cr

Prabhas- 3 Cr

Kartik Aaryan- 1 Cr

Sabyasachi- 1 Cr

Pawan Kalyan- 1 Cr

Mahesh Babu- 1 Cr

Varun Dhawan- 30 Lakhs

Murad Khetani- 25 Lakhs

Guru Randhawa- 20 Lakhs

Diljit Dosanjh- 20 Lakhs

Well, all the donations come to a total of 43.95 crores. Well, that’s some huge donations made by our celebrities.

Apart from film industry, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts contributed in a monumental way. Tata Sons contributed 1000 crores and Tata Trusts lent 500 crores to PM CARES fund.

Let’s all come together and help get over this as soon as possible.

