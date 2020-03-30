Prateik Babbar To Call It Quits With Wife Sanya Sagar?

Prateik Babbar got married to wife Sanya Sagar in January 2019 and their wedding came as a surprise to their fans. Prateik’s father, Raj Babbar is an Indian politician and Congress leader whereas Sanya’s father, Pawan Sagar is a BSP leader. Both Prateik and Sanya have known each other for more than a decade and made their relationship official by getting engaged in Goa.

Well, there’s sad news for all their fans. In a report by Spotboye, the couple has reportedly called it quits. While the whole country is on lockdown, the couple has been living separately even before the lockdown for quite some time now. When Spotboye got in touch with Prateik to check on the situation, he said, “Nothing like that”.

Meanwhile, Sanya has been missing from all the Babbar family functions. Be it Holi celebrations or Raj Babbar’s anniversary dinner, she didn’t attend any of them. In fact, the couple has already unfollowed each other on Instagram as well and Prateik has reportedly removed all the honeymoon pictures from his Instagram account.

Ummm, does this ring a bell to you?

Well, we hope that the duo sort it out soon and get back together.

A few months ago, Bollywood actress Dia Mirza announced her separation from husband Sahil Sangha and the news came as a shock to her fans.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!