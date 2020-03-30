Allu Arjun Donates 20 Lakhs For Chiranjeevi Led Foundation To Aid Daily Wage Workers From Tollywood

Tollywood actors are leaving no stone unturned to help those in need amid the global crisis. After donating a sum of 1.25 crores to states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kerala for relief fund, Telugu superstar Allu Arjun today donated another 20 lakhs to megastar Chiranjeevi led foundation Corona Crisis Charity aka CCC.

The charity is been brought into existence for the aid of daily wage workers during the global crisis to help them meet their daily needs of food, medicine, etc.

The stylish star who recently completed his 17 years in film, was to organize a function, but following the crisis and tough times which everyone is going through, the star actor canceled the event.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen on the big screen in Trivikram Srinivas’s Ala Vaikunthapuramloo opposite Pooja Hegde is busy preparing for AA20.

AA20 will be helmed by Allu Arjun’s friend Sukumar. The film will be based on red sandalwood smuggling.

The Allu Arjun starrer will have Rashmika Mandanna as its leading lady, and Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

AA20 will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers banner, and music for Allu Arjun starrer will be composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

