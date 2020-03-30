Amidst All The Suffering In The US Due To Global Crisis, Donald Trump & Meghan Markle Continue Their War Of Words

Donald Trump and Meghan Markle’s issues are not new and go back to the time in 2016. After Meghan called Trump ‘misogynist’ in a 2016 interview and Trump gave it back in the 2019 interview by calling her ‘nasty’.

Now they are back at it. There has been a lot of noise around ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry along with their son decided to move out of the Royal palace and stay in Canada. However, they later decided that they will live in the USA instead.

Now going by the current situation, Donald Trump hasn’t been very welcoming for the star couple. He took to Twitter and posted that the couple won’t be given security service at the cost of tax-payers’ money. His tweet read as saying, “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 29, 2020

After this tweet by Trump, the couple replied and said that they will be funding their security privately. The official statement read as saying, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”

Well, we just hope the family stays healthy and sound as they stay in the US. the country is going through troubling times right now amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic. In terms of total positive cases, it’s not just topping the chart but also has almost double the total positive cases in China. The total positive cases in the US right now are 142,793 and 333 are fresh ones.

