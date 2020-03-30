Avengers: Endgame: THIS Deleted Still Gives A SURPRISING Angle To Dr. Strange & WandaVision

Avengers: Endgame will always remain a special movie for many of us. It’ll be celebrating its first birthday in less than a month now and there have been still deleted scenes and photos doing rounds on the internet. The latest still reveals an important detail we missed between Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

The latest still is shared by the veteran on-set photographer Chuck Zlotnick. When you see the still, you’ll immediately recognize the scene it’s from. It’s surely the scene when Cumberbatch’s Dr Strange holds back the water avoiding the battlefield to get flooded.

Elizabeth Olsen in a recent conversation published on ComicBook said, “Yes, I’m back for WandaVision… I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show. It’s beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers. I mean it’s so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they’ll much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like.”

Meanwhile, Avengers: Endgame is streaming on Hotstar in India and Disney+ overseas.

Here are the global release dates (some are tentative) for upcoming Marvel films:

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – August 2020

The Eternals – November 6th, WandaVision – December 2020

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – February 12, 2021

Loki – 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – May 7, 2021

Spider-Man 3 – July 16, 2021

What If? – Summer 2021

Hawkeye – 2021

Thor: Love and Thunder – November 5, 2021

Black Panther 2 – May 6, 2022.

