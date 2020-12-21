Music and TV mogul Simon Cowell is recovering well after injuring his back a few months ago. He now walks five miles a day, says a friend.

Cowell’s friend Sinitta has shared how he is working hard on fitness after breaking his back in a bike accident in August, reports dailymail.co.uk.

“Simon has worked hard at his recovery and told me he’s walking 10,000 steps a day that’s around five miles – way more than he was before the accident. He’s got one of those watches that measure every step,” she said.

While he is still getting help from doctors, Sinitta said Cowell has also cut down on cigarettes. He is also getting support from his partner Lauren Silverman, with whom he has six-year-old son Eric.

“He’s still having a lot of physiotherapy, seeing great doctors and doing non-weight bearing pool work especially for spinal injuries. Simon has really looked after himself. Lauren and his team have taken great care of him and he’s being sensible,” said Sinitta.

After the accident at his Malibu home, Cowell had to cancel appearances on the show “Britain’s Got Talent”.

Sinitta said taking a break from work has helped him focus on his health and loved ones.

Previously, Simon Cowell has thanked everyone for wishing him a speedy recovery, after his surgery following his electric bike accident. Cowell took to Twitter to thank his wellwishers, and share some advice with fans after breaking his back.

“Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages,” Simon Cowell wrote.

“And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever met. Stay safe everyone,” he added.

Simon Cowell broke his back on Saturday afternoon while test-riding his electric bicycle in Malibu.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” said a spokesperson for Cowell, adding: “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In a follow-up statement, the spokesperson said: “Simon Cowell has broken his back and will be having surgery.”

