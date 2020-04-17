Sharon Stone On Misogyny In Hollywood: “I Had Myself Photographed Half-Naked For Playboy…”

Hollywood star Sharon Stone is famous for her iconic role in Basic Instinct. Recently she revealed that prior to landing the part of Catherine Tramell, she was struggling to bag leading roles until she posed for Playboy, as Hollywood was not finding her sexy enough.

The 62-year-old actor revealed that she was rife with misogyny when she entered Hollywood decades ago. The actress stated that she was criticized for her appearance at a time when the #MeToo movement wasn’t even in sight.

“When I started as a model and actress, the term ‘f***able’ was equated with work and camera. In the beginning, you found that I was too masculine, athletic and muscular, so pretty unsexy. To be perceived differently, I had myself photographed half-naked for ‘Playboy’,” Stone told the German edition of Vogue magazine.

She added – “It was a pretty misogynistic era 20 years ago. Mel Gibson, who is three years older than me, thought I was too old to star opposite him.”

Her role in Basic Instinct in 1992 established her as a sex symbol, but the actor was surprised her role as a serial killer was deemed “sexy”.

The 62-year-old also opened up on how she struggled to feel like the woman who had topped ‘sexiest women alive’ lists while in her forties. She even locked herself into a bathroom with a bottle of wine during that time of self-doubt.

Meanwhile, the actress is looking for a partner on dating apps.

