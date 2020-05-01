Pop singer Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez made their relationship public in 2011. Their kissing pictures went viral on the internet in the blink of an eye. They both enjoy a massive fan following on social media and their fans were literally going gaga over their relationship.

In the same year, when the kissing pictures went viral, the beauty got death threats by the Baby singer’s fans. All of a sudden, Twitter became a hated place for ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ actress.

According to CBS News, One user addressed to Selena Gomez, “I hate you. Die.” Another user commented, “roses are red, violets are blue, @selenagomez if you’ll break @justinbieber’s heart I’m gonna kill you”, and “@selenagomez stay away from Justin pedophile, retard wait I’m gonna kill ya in the night underneath your smelly bed”. Well, that’s that.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been in an on and off relationship and they finally broke up in 2018. Later, Justin announced his engagement with Victoria’s Secret model, Hailey Baldwin and got married in 2019 in a lavish ceremony among the closest friends.

Selena Gomez recently revealed that in 2018 she was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder and that breakup with Justin Bieber was really difficult to handle. They have together for almost seven years but on and off. It’s human to feel so many emotions at times and be ok with it. We are glad that she’s back and happy in life!

