Will Smith Gets Teary-Eyed While Paying Tribute To James ‘Uncle Phil’ Avery

Will Smith is one of the few actors who is currently producing original content amid the lockdown. Taking to his Snapchat handle, Smith has called for an epic reunion of the cast of the popular sit-com Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

But what has got everyone’s attention is Will Smith’s heartbreaking tribute to his former co-star James Avery or popularly known as Uncle Phil from the show. In this two-part series, Smith bought the cast of the show together for the first time after so decades of the show being first aired.

While fans are delighted to see the rerun of the show, a teary-eyed Will Smith missed James in the virtual reunion. James Avery passed away at 65 on New Year’s Eve of 2014, following some heart complications.

Will Smith was joined by several cast members of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air like Daphne Reid, Tatyana Ali, Alfonso RIbiero, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Karyn Parsons and Joseph Marcel. Well, it was not just Will but every cast member who got all emotional during Will’s tribute.

Will Smith also took to his official Instagram handle to share yet another heartfelt message in the form of a video for the late James Avery, with a caption that read, “Our show wouldn’t have been HALF what it was without the talent and light that was James Avery. We all love and miss you, James.”

Announcing the reunion, Will Smith had taken to his Instagram handle to write, “Reunited and it feels so… AHHHHHH! It’s been 30 years since the first season of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air so I thought we should have ourselves a lil Zoom reunion!! Check us out, link in bio. #WillFromHome”



