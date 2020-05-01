One of the badass sportsperson and former world champion boxer, Mike Tyson is very well known for his lavish lifestyle and he minted gold during his career. Tagged as ‘the baddest man on the planet’, once went bankrupt owing to his hefty expenditure but just like his persona in sports, Mike bounced back and made himself financially stable. But out of the blues, do you remember his scene from The Hangover movie? Here’s why we are talking about it.

The reason we spoke about Mike Tyson’s scene from The Hangover is the lavish villa used in it. Interestingly, the star boxer actually owned the villa and is popularly known as the ‘Seven Hills mansion’ of Las Vegas. As per the reports, it includes six bedrooms with six and a half bathrooms. There’s also a private balcony. There’s also 18-hole Rio Secco Golf Club, as well as four large private parks filled with basketball courts, tennis courts and football pitches.

The villa was used during one of the scenes when Bradley Cooper and others visit Mike Tyson, in a quest to know what happened during the previous night. The 5,740-square-feet mansion was built in an Italian style.

Meanwhile, recently it was learned that Hollywood star Anthony Hopkins is stepping into the boxing ring to portray former world champion pugilist Mike Tyson’s famed trainer in a new biopic.

Hopkins has been cast as Cus D’Amato in “Cus and Mike”, based on author Montieth Illingworth’s book “Mike Tyson: Money, Myth, and Betrayal”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

