Twilight Fans Think Writer Stephenie Meyer Will Share 5th Book ‘Midnight Sun’ On THIS Date!

The Twilight book series ended 12 years ago and the last film on it called The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 released in 2012. The film starred Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene and Nikki Reed. The franchise has a great fan following around the world.

The books on the Twilight saga were written by Stephenie Meyer and went on to become a huge success. However, after so many years, fans are hoping that the fifth book on this vampire tale will arrive soon.

The fifth book on Twilight is called Midnight Sun. In 2008, the drafts of the book were leaked online. After that, Meyer herself shared 12 chapters on her blog post. She also told her fans that the book will mostly remain incomplete. Now, fans think she will release it and shared their excitement on Twitter.

As reported by AltPress, Twilight fans are being hopeful after the speculations that Stephenie Meyer has finished Midnight Sun and will release it in May. These speculations began when the writer’s official website mentioned that something big is coming on May 4, 2020. Check out the reactions of Twilight fans on Twitter below:

A fan wrote, “TWILIGHT FANS IN THE HOPE MIDNIGHT SUN MIGHT BE BEING RELEASED :”

Another tweeted, “IF THAT SHIT ISN’T MIDNIGHT SUN”.

Read the tweets below:

My face if Stephenie Meyer’s big announcement is not about Midnight Sun. 4 more days! pic.twitter.com/87McQ6Gm56 — Another Bite of Twilight (@abotpodcast) April 30, 2020

TWILIGHT FANS IN THE HOPE MIDNIGHT SUN MIGHT BE BEING RELEASED : pic.twitter.com/UpM6YZ4m6d — lauren 🦇 (@robxkristen) April 29, 2020

IF THAT SHIT ISN’T MIDNIGHT SUN pic.twitter.com/0rMy2z7540 — caro 𖧵 (@myfuckingfears) April 29, 2020

We wonder what big news the Twilight writer has to share with the fans. But the chances are she might also announce follow up to The Host novel which was made into a series in 2013 starring Saorise Ronan. So only May 4th will tell us what exactly is that big announcement!

