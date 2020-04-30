Just like today, yesterday too was one the saddest days in Indian cinema as a maverick actor, Irrfan Khan, passed away. His untimely demise left everyone shocked but as one of his film’s title suggests, ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’ (life is a b*tch). Celebs from all across the world have been sharing their memories about the versatile performer and today, director Ali Abba Zafar too shared his unforgettable experience working with the Angrezi Medium actor.

Ali and Irrfan worked together for Gunday. It also featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in lead. Speaking about his experience, Ali quoted, “I have been fortunate to have worked with a wide range of actors and Irrfan is phenomenal, I can’t say he was. While shooting for Gunday I would often tell him, I can’t take my eyes off your eyes. He had such expressive big eyes we would joke about how big they are for the camera,” reports PTI.

“I remember he had said, ‘less is more on camera the more restrained you are the better.’ He is a brilliant actor and he made everything look so convincing. I worked with him when I was fairly young, it was my second film. All this has stayed with me,” Ali added.

He recalled the incident when Irrfan pulled his leg. He said, “Even after Gunday we would talk over the phone often and he would tell me, write something for me also, now that you have Salman Khan don’t forget me, write for me.”

Ali further expressed his grief over the death of the irreplaceable performer. “It is quite sad and it happened all of a sudden. It is a great loss for the film fraternity not only in India but internationally. We will miss him. He has gone too soon. I had a great time working with him. He was a great guy, with a great sense of humour, loved stories, food, we had some great conversations,” he signed off.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!