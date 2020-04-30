Irrfan Khan’s sudden demise came in as a huge shock for the fraternity and his fans across the globe. The realisation that we won’t get to see him on the big screen anymore hit us all hard. But what if we tell you, there is still a film starring Irrfan yet to release? Yes you read it right.

Mantra: Song Of Scorpions, an international project starring the late actor is still to release and we might get to witness those deep eyes with their sparkle one last time.

Mantra: Song Of Scorpions is ready for a release. The film stars Irrfan and the recently released Chris Hemsworth fame Extraction fame Golshifteh Farahani. The film follows the journey of a girl in Rajasthan who heals people by singing. When she realises her life has been poisoned by a man, she sets out on a journey to find the song that will heal her. The film also stars Waheeda Rehman in a pivotal part.

Meanwhile, we last saw Irrfan in Homi Adajania directorial Angrezi Medium alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan. Who would have thought, him looking out of the car window smiling his heart out would be the last frame we she this legend acting in a Hindi film.

Irrfan Khan battled with cancer for almost 2 years and succumbed to Colon infection yesterday. The fraternity expressed their grief and love for the great actor. His Angrezi Medium director penned a emotional note, similarly Shoojit Sircar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shahrukh Khan and others penned their emotions.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!