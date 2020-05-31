Scott Disick & Sofie Richie All Set To Reconcile Days After Split? Here’s The MAJOR Hint

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have allegedly split after being together for three years. The couple broke up earlier this week but now their actions have sparked reunion rumours, the two are constantly in touch as they have been texting each other since they split.

The reason for the break up between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie is said to be that Sofia had grown frustrated over Scott’s close relationship with his ex Kourtney Kardashian, with whom he shares his 3 kids. The break up came not long after his stint in a treatment centre in Colorado to address past traumas including the deaths of his parents. However, Disick checked out from there on May 4.

Opening up about the Scott Disick and Sofia Riche break up a source told Us Weekly – “Scott and Sofia’s breakup is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split. Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point”.

According to Us Weekly – “Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are on a break until Scott straightens himself out more. Scott is in an OK place right now and is trying to get better and focus on work, but he has to prove himself”.

Apparently, the Kardashian family isn’t the only one who plays a big role in the issues between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. Reportedly, Sofia’s sister and her father have a lot to do with her split with Scott Disick.

