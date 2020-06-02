Scott Disick Goes Back To Ex Kourtney Kardashian After Split With Sofia Richie?

Back in time Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick made headlines for their relationship, which eventually came to an end. Now as Scott is single again after his split with Sofia Richie, the rumour mill has it that he has again started flirting with his ex, Kourtney. Below is all you need to know about the gossip of the day.

Scott Disick’s breakup with Sofia Richie created a buzz on May 27. It is now that the rumours claim that Scott decided to get in touch with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney. Though, the grapevine also has that Kourtney has no interest in him now.

Talking about the same to US Weekly, a source said, “Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he’s like another son to Kris [Jenner].”

However, neither Scott Disick nor Sofia Richie spoke about the rift between them. But according to reports one of the main reasons was his feelings for Kourtney Kardashian that he had even when in relationship with Richie.

“Scott Disick is always going to be in love with Kourtney, and that’s something Sofia has had to face since even before she got serious with him. It’s been an ongoing thing. It just became more apparent that his family was more of a priority than she was, and his family would be his main priority over anything and anyone,” said the source.

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian is dating Younes Bendjima, whom she met in 2016. The two have a very on and off relationship and make news quite often.

