Jimmy Fallon Pours His Heart Out In His Latest Emotional Speech Regarding His SNL Blackface Sketch & Says, “I Am NOT A Racist”

The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, on Monday, addressed his viewers and promised them a different kind of show. He also said that he will start the show personally and then expand out because that’s where we all need to start with ourselves.

He was recently caught in a social media trend which he was accused of being a racist for his two-decade-old sketch. To which he said, “I had to really examine myself in the mirror this week because a story came out about me on SNL doing an impression of Chris Rock in blackface.”

He also added, “I was horrified. Not of people trying to ‘cancel’ me or cancel this show, which is scary enough. The thing that haunted me the most was, how do I say I love this person?”

Jimmy then clarified his stance of ‘not’ being a racist and said, “I respect this guy more than I respect most humans. I’m not a racist. I don’t feel this way.” He also revealed that he was getting various pieces of advice about keeping shut and not saying anything in this matter. To which he agreed and posted a written statement. But when things were still getting piled up, he decided to use the platform of his show and clarify his stand.

Jimmy Fallon said, “I realized that I can’t say I’m horrified and I’m sorry and I’m embarrassed. I realized that silence is the biggest crime that white guys like me and the rest of us are doing, staying silent. We need to say something. We need to keep saying something. And we need to stop saying ‘that’s not OK’ more than just one day on Twitter.”

Continuing pouring his heart in the speech, he added, “We cannot try to bury this again. It’s not going to get buried. It’s not going away.” Alluding to the way he has addressed difficult subjects in the past, he said, “You can’t just hope everyone loves each other. We can’t say ‘be the change’ and just sit around tweeting ‘be the change, be the change.’”

Lady Gaga was supposed to attend the Monday night show, but owing to the content he spoke Fallon modified at the last moment and had NAACP President Derrick Johnson on the show.

Jimmy Fallon concluded by saying, “Let’s figure out how we’re going to get along with each other. Let’s figure out how we’re going to stop this senseless violence that erupts and disrupts the entire country and now the world. The world is screaming and it is angry and we all need to figure out a way to take the anger, which of course is just sadness and fear, and do something with it.”

