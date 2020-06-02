Actor John Cusack has shared that he was attacked by Chicago police while filming the protests in that city.

John Cusack has been documenting the Chicago protests, which erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

“Cops didn’t like me filming the burning car so they came at me with batons. Hitting my bike,” John wrote on Twitter.

The video posted by John doesn’t show the hitting incident, but its audio indicates that he is being told to move along by an unknown assailant in an angry manner. It follows with a sound of metal being slammed.

“Alright, alright,” John is heard saying.

In a separate tweet, John said that he had been hit by pepper spray while out.

“Would be very surprised if this is a one or two day event,” John wrote, adding: “This may well be the beginning of end of Trump loathsome era. Thank god, feels like many streams of outrage coming to a head, a wave peaking.”

John Cusack is known for films like “Better Off Dead”, “Say Anything”, “Being John Malkovich”, and “High Fidelity”.

