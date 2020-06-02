Karol G Apologises For Tweeting Photo Of Her 'Black & White' Dog Referring #BlackLivesMatter: “My Intentions Were Right..."

Celebrities and netizens from across the world have been reacting to the imbalance that has been caused due to George Floyd incident in the US. But it turned out Karol G’s reaction did not go well with many who called it ‘tone-deaf’. Now, the musician has issued an apology for her tweet and has even cleared her stand and her support for the black community.

Karol G in her tweet had shared a dog whose fur was black and white coloured. In a now-deleted tweet, she had written, “The perfect example that Black and White TOGETHER look beautiful.” (Translated).

Soon after, people called her out for mocking the movement. She was also trolled for using her black and white dog to make a point about racial discrimination. On Monday, she issued an apology for the same in both Spanish and English.

Karol G wrote, “I was wrong and I apologize. I want to make clear that my intentions were right in the photo I posted earlier. I meant to say that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it. These past few days have been hard and its extremely painful to see it continue to happen. IT NEEDS TO STOP. There is only one race and that is the human race. I recognize that the way I expressed myself was not right.”

Further, clearing her stand, Karol G said she supports the #BlackLivesMatter and the protests that are on across the US. “I am still learning and taking active steps to help, aid and evoke change and I continue educating myself to understand the experience,” the singer wrote.

Meanwhile, Karol G’s apology also invited a few who were upset with it as well. What did not go well this time was her mention of the race, whereas in the past she herself had said there isn’t any race, just people.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!