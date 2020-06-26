Scarlett Johansson’s MONUMENTAL Net Worth Is A Proof That She Has Fought Hard For Everything She Has

Scarlett Johansson is one of the most successful actresses in the world. The Marriage Story actress has done some incredible work in the west including films like Avengers: Endgame, Jojo Rabbit, Lost In Transition and Ghost World to name a few.

Scarlett Johansson bagged two Oscar-nominations for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit this year.

The Avengers: Endgame actress isn’t just a phenomenal actress but also have a magnificent bank balance with the same. Scarlett Johansson is one of the highest-paid actresses of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Scarlett Johansson started off her career as a child artist and her first full-fledged movie as an actress was Manny & Lo.

Johansson was doing pretty well in her career when she was offered to play ‘Natasha Romanoff’ in Marvel and that’s when her life changed. She appeared in Iron Man 2 in 2010 for the first time and since then the fan following of Black Widow has been crazy.

The Marriage Story actress is the fourth highest-paid actor in MCU. Scarlett was reportedly paid $56 million last year for Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson’s net worth is $165 million and she deserves every single penny of it. During one of her interviews with Marie Claire, the Jojo Rabbit actress said, “Just because I’m the top-grossing actress of all time does not mean I’m the highest-paid. I’ve had to fight for everything that I have. It’s such a fickle and political industry.”

Besides making money from movies, Johansson has also hosted SNL six times.

Scarlett Johansson’s upcoming film Black Widow is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and the predictions for the same at the box office is huge. Some monumental paychecks coming the Marriage Story actresses’ way.

